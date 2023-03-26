Theme
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 26, 2021 Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gives a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum. Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on May 29, 2022 lifted a state of emergency imposed since last year's military coup, the ruling sovereign council said. Burhan issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide, the council said in a statement. The order was made to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period, it added. (Photo by Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP) / NO USE AFTER JUNE 28, 2022 18:58:31 GMT
File photo of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. (AFP)

Burhan says Sudan’s army will be under leadership of civilian government

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Sudan’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the country’s army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework to form a new transitional government and write a new constitution to be announced next month.

