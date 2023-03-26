Germany condemns Russia deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Germany on Sunday condemned a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, bringing the arms closer to the European Union.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The announcement was “another attempt at nuclear intimidation by Russia,” an official in the foreign office told AFP.
Germany would not allow itself to be “put off our course” by Moscow’s move, the source said on condition of anonymity.
“The comparison made by President Putin to nuclear sharing in NATO is misleading and does not justify the step announced by Russia,” the source said.
Belarus would also “contradict” its own international declarations to be a nuclear weapons-free zone, they said.
Putin justified the move on Saturday, saying: “There is nothing unusual here either. The United States has been doing this for decades.
“They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies,” Putin said in an interview on Russian television.
Read more:
Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s Danilov
Russia’s nuclear arsenal: How big is it and who controls it?
-
Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s DanilovA top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ... World News
-
Russia’s nuclear arsenal: How big is it and who controls it?President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia has struck a deal with neighboring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory ... World News
-
Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in BelarusRussia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1, Putin said, adding that Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk. World News
-
Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threatsA top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian ... World News