NATO criticizes Russia’s nuclear rhetoric as ‘dangerous and irresponsible’
NATO on Sunday criticized Russia for its “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
“NATO is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own,” a NATO spokesperson said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia’s reference to NATO’s nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments. Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.”
Read more:
Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s Danilov
Russia, China not creating alliance, Putin says accusing West of building ‘axis’
-
Germany condemns Russia deploying tactical nuclear weapons in BelarusGermany on Sunday condemned a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, bringing the arms closer to ... World News
-
Russia, China not creating alliance, Putin says accusing West of building ‘axis’Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and are hiding nothing in terms of their military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin ... World News
-
Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s DanilovA top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ... World News
-
Russia’s nuclear arsenal: How big is it and who controls it?President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia has struck a deal with neighboring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory ... World News
-
Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in BelarusRussia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by July 1, Putin said, adding that Moscow would not actually be transferring control of the arms to Minsk. World News