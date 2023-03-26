Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police secures the area after at least six people are dead and several more injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Police secures the area after at least six people are dead and several more injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Two dead after shooting in Hamburg; probe ongoing in second such incident this month

Reuters, Frankfurt
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now inves-tigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size