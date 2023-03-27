Foxconn founder Gou to visit US, considering another run for Taiwan’s presidency
Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, will visit the United States this week, his office said on Monday, as he considers another run for Taiwan’s presidency.
Gou will leave for the United States on Monday evening for a 12-day visit his office called a “journey of scientific and
technological economic development” and will also speak at the Washington think-tank, the Brookings Institution.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Not only the United States, but also other major democratic allies have been gradually paying attention to security issues
in the Asia-Pacific region,” his office said in a statement.
“The potential risks of regional conflicts highlight Taiwan’s key role in the global cooperation system.”
Gou will also visit the University of Maryland to talk about artificial intelligence, as well as Harvard Medical School, it added, but did not say if he would meet any US officials while in the country.
Taiwanese presidential candidates traditionally go to the United States before elections given Washington’s oversized role in
ensuring Taiwan’s security in the face of China’s military threats to the island Beijing views as Chinese territory.
Gou has extensive business interests in China and is known for his close ties with Beijing leaders.
Gou, who stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019, had originally made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after losing the nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT.
While Gou has said he is considering another run for the January 2024 presidential election, the KMT has yet to choose its presidential candidate.
KMT Chairman Eric Chu, asked on Saturday whether Gou would be included in the party’s nomination process, did not give a definitive answer, but said Gou was an “important part of the blue camp,” referring to the party’s colors.
Chu and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih are the current front-runners to be chosen as the KMT candidate.
Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has already chosen Vice President William Lai as its 2024 candidate, as President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms in office.
Read more:
Taiwan president reviews troops ahead of sensitive US visit
Honduras ends decades-long Taiwan ties, Taiwan decries monetary demands
No imminent threat of China invading Taiwan, but ready to defend island: US official
-
Honduras ends decades-long Taiwan ties, Taiwan decries monetary demandsHonduras ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan and said it only recognized China, as Taiwan’s foreign minister accused the Central American ... World News
-
Taiwan president reviews troops ahead of sensitive US visitTaiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army engineers on Saturday and reviewed their training, saying that defending democracy is the armed forces’ ... World News
-
New Zealand raises concerns with China on South China Sea, TaiwanNew Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Saturday she had expressed concerns over the South China Sea and tensions in the Taiwan ... World News
-
Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over FM’s China visitTaiwan recalled on Thursday its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa’s foreign minister to China, Taipei’s government said in a ... World News
-
No imminent threat of China invading Taiwan, but ready to defend island: US officialThe United States does not see an imminent threat of China invading Taiwan but is ready to defend the self-ruled island, a senior US official said on ... World News
-
Taiwan visit China called ‘vile’ is a ‘normal work trip’: German ministerGermany’s education minister said on Wednesday that she was on a “normal work trip” to Taiwan to seek collaboration with partners that share similar ... World News
-
Taiwan says it has contingency plans for China moves while president abroadTaiwan’s defense ministry has contingency plans for any moves by China during Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s overseas visit, Deputy Defence Minister ... World News
-
Taiwan president to visit Latin American allies with stops in USTaiwan’s president will visit diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize next week while also making stopovers in the US, the island’s foreign ministry ... World News