Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Shoppers walk past images of pop star Beyonce at an Adidas store on Oxford Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Shoppers walk past images of pop star Beyonce at an Adidas store on Oxford Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Adidas ends partnership with Beyonce: Media

The sportswear brand previously split with singer Kanye West after his antisemitic comments

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If confirmed, it would mark a second high-profile split between Adidas and a celebrity partner, after the German sportswear giant ended its collaboration with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments.

Adidas, which had signed a deal with Beyoncé in April 2019 to relaunch her brand Ivy Park, declined to comment.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the sportswear giant and the American pop star cut ties, saying last Thursday the decision was mutual and citing “major creative differences.”

The Wall Street Journal said sales of Ivy Park have been underperforming expectations for years.

Advertisement

Read more:

Beyonce performs with Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at opening of Atlantis The Royal

Beyonce tour: Megastar to perform in North America, Europe following Dubai hit event

‘Believe in yourself’: DJ Khaled, Hardwell, and more tell new artists in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size