A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service keeps watch at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, on February 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Belarus says NATO actions forced it to agree to deploy Russian nuclear weapons

Reuters
Belarus’ foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it had been forced to house Russian nuclear weapons on its territory by the aggressive actions of NATO countries that were threatening Belarus' own security, the Russian TASS news agency reported.

Minsk also said the plans - announced over the weekend by Russian President Vladimir Putin - to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would not contravene international non-proliferation agreements as Belarus would not have control
over the weapons.

