Drone attacks on energy infrastructure a serious threat: Russia
Possible drone attacks against key energy infrastructure are a serious threat to Russia’s energy security, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday.
Shulginov did not mention Ukraine by name, but Russia says it has foiled a number of attempted Ukrainian drone attacks in recent months.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.
“The key threat now is acts of illegal interference through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” Shulginov said during a roundtable discussion where he addressed the security of Russia’s energy facilities.
He said he was cooperating with Russia’s defense ministry and FSB security service on the issue.
Russia has previously reported drone attacks in several towns and cities, some of them hundreds of kilometers (miles) from its border with Ukraine.
On Sunday, Russia’s defense ministry said it had halted a UAV attack in a town 220 kilometers (140 miles) south of Moscow, bringing down the drone over residential houses in the town of Kireyevsk.
Russia accused Ukraine of mounting drone attacks on air bases deep inside Russian territory in December, including the main base for strategic bomber planes near the city of Saratov, after flying hundreds of kilometers through Russian airspace.
Russia itself has launched waves of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the last six months of the conflict, often knocking out power for millions of civilians across Ukraine.
Read more:
Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report
Ukraine shuts ‘post-apocalyptic’ battlefield town to civilians
Blast caused by drone makes crater in center of Russian town, three hurt: Report
-
Russia says oil sales to India surged amid Ukraine conflictRussian oil sales to India surged more than twentyfold last year as European buyers turned to other markets following the conflict in Ukraine, ... World News
-
Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s DanilovA top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ... World News
-
Russia pardons 5,000 former criminals after fighting in Ukraine, Prigozhin saysMore than 5,000 former criminals have been pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in Russia’s Wagner mercenary group against Ukraine, the ... World News