Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal (NMT) in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, Russia May 30, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal (NMT) in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, Russia, on May 30, 2018. (Reuters)
Oil

Russia says oil sales to India surged amid Ukraine conflict

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian oil sales to India surged more than twentyfold last year as European buyers turned to other markets following the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s deputy prime minister said Tuesday.

“Most of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries. If for example we take oil supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Global Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target: IRENA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size