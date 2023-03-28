Russia says oil sales to India surged amid Ukraine conflict
Russian oil sales to India surged more than twentyfold last year as European buyers turned to other markets following the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s deputy prime minister said Tuesday.
“Most of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries. If for example we take oil supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.
