US says tracking Rahul Gandhi ‘surname’ case, in touch with ‘partners’

The US said it was following the Rahul Gandhi case and engaging with the Indian government after the opposition party leader was disqualified from parliament on Friday over a defamation case ruling.

“…respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we’re watching Mr. Gandhi’s case in Indian courts, and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values – including, of course, freedom of expression,” Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State said during a press briefing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies,” he added.

In response to a query about engaging with the south-Asian country’s opposition leader, Patel said: “…it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships.”

India’s parliament disqualified Gandhi a day after a magistrate’s court jailed him for two years in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

The 52-year-old was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He made the comment while campaigning ahead of the last general election.

Gandhi was convicted by a court in the western state of Gujarat, which also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for one month.

Read more:

Rare unity among India’s opposition parties demanding Rahul Gandhi’s return as MP

India’s Congress MPs wear black to protest Rahul Gandhi’s parliament disqualification

India’s Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favoring Adani Group