Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference, after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2023. (Reuters)
India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference, after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2023. (Reuters)

US says tracking Rahul Gandhi ‘surname’ case, in touch with ‘partners’

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US said it was following the Rahul Gandhi case and engaging with the Indian government after the opposition party leader was disqualified from parliament on Friday over a defamation case ruling.

“…respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we’re watching Mr. Gandhi’s case in Indian courts, and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values – including, of course, freedom of expression,” Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State said during a press briefing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies,” he added.

In response to a query about engaging with the south-Asian country’s opposition leader, Patel said: “…it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships.”

India’s parliament disqualified Gandhi a day after a magistrate’s court jailed him for two years in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

The 52-year-old was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He made the comment while campaigning ahead of the last general election.

Gandhi was convicted by a court in the western state of Gujarat, which also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for one month.

Read more:

Rare unity among India’s opposition parties demanding Rahul Gandhi’s return as MP

India’s Congress MPs wear black to protest Rahul Gandhi’s parliament disqualification

India’s Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favoring Adani Group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size