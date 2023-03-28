Ukraine says it downs Iranian-made drones over Kyiv, debris sets shop on fire

Ukrainian authorities said air defenses shot down Russian drones near Kyiv on Monday and falling debris set a non-residential site ablaze, but no casualties were found.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia had launched 12 drones towards Kyiv but Ukraine’s air defense forces had identified and destroyed “all enemy targets” in the airspace around the capital.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning update that Russia launched a total of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight on Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces destroying 14 of them.

Drone wreckage fell in the western Kyiv district of Sviatoshyno, sparking a fire across a 200-square-metre (2100 sq foot) area in a non-residential building, he added.

“According to preliminary data there are no casualties at this time,” Popko said in a Telegram post, though he added the information was being clarified.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a shop was set ablaze in Sviatoshyno but no casualties were found and the fire was contained.

Air raid alerts were declared across half the country’s regions but the all clear was given for Kyiv after explosions rang out in the city.

Read more:

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘hostage’

Ukraine shuts ‘post-apocalyptic’ battlefield town to civilians

Kremlin says won't change plans on deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus