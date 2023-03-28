Watch: Truck tire bursts, sending car flying into air on California highway
A car was sent off flying and spinning in the air after being hit by a loose truck tire on a freeway in California’s Los Angeles, a video shared on Monday by local media outlets showed.
The heart-stopping video, which was reportedly taken by a Tesla dash camera last week, showed a Kia Soul driving on the left lane before it was hit by the front tire of a truck on the adjacent lane. The truck had just switched lanes moments before the accident.
As soon as the wheel struck the car, the Kia went flying in the air and flipped back on ground before it came to a stop. The stray tire was then seen hitting the Kia again after it landed.
The freeway was left with scattered debris from the Kia.
After the impact, the video showed the truck crossing several lanes, struggling to come to a halt.
Miraculously, local media reports said that the Kia driver left the accident with minor injuries.
