Azerbaijan investigating ‘terror attack’ after anti-Iran lawmaker wounded
Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said on Wednesday that it was investigating “a terror attack” after a lawmaker with strong anti-Iranian views was wounded in a gun attack at his home.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Azeri parliament, had been hospitalized after receiving wounds to his shoulder and thigh after being shot with a Kalashnikov assault rifle on Tuesday night, the security agency said in a statement.
His life was not at risk, it said, and a criminal investigation had been opened to identify the perpetrator.
Azeri news site haqqin.az quoted Mustafa, 57, as saying from hospital that he had been hit by two bullets while driving into his garage.
Mustafa was known in parliament as an outspoken critic of Iran, Azerbaijan’s southern neighbor, with which Baku has often had strained relations. The State Security Service noted Mustafa’s anti-Iran stance in its statement on the incident.
Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, have been strained in recent months after Baku announced plans to open formal diplomatic ties with Israel.
In January, Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran after what it called a “terrorist attack” that killed the embassy’s head of security.
Read more:
Azerbaijan violated ceasefire agreement with Armenia: Russia
Azerbaijan says Iranian warplane violated its airspace, summons Tehran’s ambassador
Death toll from Azerbaijan-Armenia border clash rises to five
-
Azerbaijan violated ceasefire agreement with Armenia: RussiaRussia on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating the Moscow-brokered ceasefire that ended the 2020 war with Armenia, by letting its troops cross ... World News
-
Azerbaijan says Iranian warplane violated its airspace, summons Tehran’s ambassadorAzerbaijan summoned Iran’s ambassador to Baku on Saturday after an Iranian warplane allegedly flew close to and crossed the Azerbaijani border.An ... Middle East
-
Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fightersThe death toll in US air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, a Syrian war monitor said on Saturday, in one of ... Middle East