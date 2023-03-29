Theme
This photo taken and handout on March 8, 2023 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis meeting with a group of Ukrainians from Caritas Pescara, during the weekly general audience on March 8, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. (Handout/Vatican Media/AFP)
This photo taken and handout on March 8, 2023 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis meeting with a group of Ukrainians from Caritas Pescara, during the weekly general audience on March 8, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. (AFP)

Pope Francis’ Thursday events cancelled due to hospital visit: Source

Agencies
Pope Francis’s appointments for Thursday have been cancelled following his admission to a Rome hospital, a Vatican source said Wednesday, adding that it was “possible” he would stay in overnight.

“The pope’s agenda has been freed up for the possibility of further tests,” the source told AFP, after the 86-year-old pontiff was admitted for what the Vatican’s spokesman earlier described as “previously scheduled checks.”

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and he had an operation in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

Earlier this year, he said the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

