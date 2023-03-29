Pope Francis in hospital for previously scheduled check-up

Pope Francis has gone to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a previously scheduled check-up, his spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health.

Advertisement

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and he had an operation in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

Earlier this year, he said the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

Francis told Reuters in an interview last year that he preferred not to have surgery on his knee because he did not want a repeat of long-term negative side effects from anesthesia that he suffered after the 2021 operation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pope calls for faith after ‘unspeakable evil’ of US shooting

Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by ‘Russian empire’

Pope says equal opportunities for women are key to a better world