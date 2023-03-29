Theme
Pope Francis waves as he delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, on December 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Pope Francis in hospital for previously scheduled check-up

Pope Francis has gone to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a previously scheduled check-up, his spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The pope, who is 86, earlier in the day took part in the weekly general audience and looked in good health.

Pope Francis suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and he had an operation in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

Earlier this year, he said the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

He also has a problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

Francis told Reuters in an interview last year that he preferred not to have surgery on his knee because he did not want a repeat of long-term negative side effects from anesthesia that he suffered after the 2021 operation.

