Russia’s stance on nuclear pact suspension remains as is despite US data halt: RIA
Russia will not change its stance to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty despite the United States’ decision to stop exchanging data with Moscow under the agreement, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The US informed Russia it would cease exchanging some data on its nuclear forces following Moscow’s refusal to do so, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this a response to Russia’s suspending participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.
Read more:
US to withhold some nuclear data from Russia after Moscow’s treaty suspension
Russia will not rejoin START nuclear treaty till US changes Ukraine stance: Deputy FM
Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?
-
Russia’s Federation Council moves to approve suspension of New START treatyRussia’s Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, approved the suspension of the New START nuclear arms treaty on Wednesday, Russian state ... World News
-
Russia to observe nuclear warhead limits of New START treaty despite suspensionRussia will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite Moscow’s decision to suspend ... World News
-
US extends new START treaty with Russia for five years: BlinkenThe United States has extended the New START nuclear disarmament treaty with Russia for five years starting Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony ... World News