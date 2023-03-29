Theme
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia’s stance on nuclear pact suspension remains as is despite US data halt: RIA

Reuters, Moscow
Russia will not change its stance to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty despite the United States’ decision to stop exchanging data with Moscow under the agreement, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The US informed Russia it would cease exchanging some data on its nuclear forces following Moscow’s refusal to do so, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this a response to Russia’s suspending participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

