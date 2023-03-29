Russian-occupied Melitopol shelled by Ukrainian forces: Russian media

Ukrainian forces have shelled the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol, south of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Russian media reported on Wednesday that as a result, the city’s power supply had been cut.



Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March last year, said on the Telegram messaging app that several explosions had gone off in the city.



Russia’s state TASS news agency, citing Moscow-installed officials in the area, said Ukrainian shelling had damaged the city’s power supply system and knocked out electricity in the city and some nearby villages.



TASS also reported that a locomotive depot was destroyed but according to initial information, there were no casualties.



Melitopol is some 120 kilometers (74 miles) southeast of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is expected to visit the plant later on Wednesday.

