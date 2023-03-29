Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won’t be a deterrent
External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the United States and Central America.
“We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke,” she said at Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone.”
Read more:
China threatens response if US House speaker meets Taiwan president
-
US warns China’s promises often empty as Honduras wavers on TaiwanChina often makes promises in exchange for recognition that remain unfulfilled, the de facto US embassy in Taipei said on Saturday as Honduras moves ... World News
-
‘We are all Chinese’: Former Taiwan president says while visiting ChinaPeople on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ethnically Chinese and share the same ancestor, former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Tuesday at ... World News
-
China threatens response if US House speaker meets Taiwan presidentChina threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the ... World News