Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP)

Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won’t be a deterrent

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the United States and Central America.

“We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke,” she said at Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone.”

Read more:

China threatens response if US House speaker meets Taiwan president

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size