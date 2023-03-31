Theme
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Italy’s privacy watchdog blocks OpenAI ChatGPT

AFP, Rome
Italy’s privacy watchdog said Friday it had blocked the controversial robot ChatGPT, saying the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data and could not verify users’ age.

The decision “with immediate effect” will result in “the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian user data vis-a-vis OpenAI,” said the Italian Data Protection Authority.

