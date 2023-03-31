Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony marking International Women's Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 8, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s new foreign policy strategy identifies China, India as main allies

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin on Friday identified China and India as main allies on the world stage.

The new 42-page document singled out ties with China and India, stressing the importance of “the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centers of power and development located on the Eurasian continent.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Lukashenko alleges there are plans to invade Belarus from neighboring Poland

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size