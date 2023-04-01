Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to the press as she arrives for the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (AFP)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to the press as she arrives for the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (AFP)

EU’s von der Leyen is in the running to be new NATO head: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in the running to be the new head of NATO, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing a diplomatic source.

A number of NATO member states have suggested von der Leyen would take over the alliance this October, the report said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO’s current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to end his term as planned in October, after his mandate has been extended three times and having served for a total of almost nine years.

The Sun report, citing UK sources, also said Britain would likely veto von der Leyen, who was the former German defense minister, citing her poor track record in charge of Germany’s Armed Forces.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag has reported that Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace were among the leading candidates to succeed Stoltenberg.

Read more:

Macron says EU chief to join him on visit to China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size