Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This undated photo released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (AFP)
This undated photo released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (AFP)

High activity spotted at N. Korea nuclear complex after Kim’s bomb-fuel order: Report

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Satellite images show a high level of activity at North Korea’s main nuclear site, a US think tank reported on Saturday after the North Korean leader ordered an increase in production of bomb fuel to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The Washington-based 38 North Korea monitoring project said the activity it had spotted, based on images from March 3 and 17, could indicate that an Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) at the Yongbyon site was nearing completion and transition to operational status.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report said the images showed that a 5 megawatt reactor at Yongbyon continued to operate and that construction had started on a support building around the ELWR. Further, water discharges had been detected from that reactor’s cooling system. New construction had also started around Yongbyon’s uranium enrichment plant, likely to expand its capabilities.

“These developments seem to reflect Kim Jong Un’s recent directive to increase the country’s fissile material production to expand its nuclear weapons arsenal,” the report added, referring to the North Korean leader.

On Tuesday, North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear material to expand its arsenal, while denouncing stepped up military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

Its state media said Kim had ordered the production of weapons-grade materials in a “far-sighted way” to boost the country’s nuclear arsenal “exponentially.”

It is unclear whether North Korea has fully developed miniaturized nuclear warheads needed to fit on smaller weapons it has displayed and analysts say perfecting such warheads would most likely be a key goal if it resumes nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

South Korea and the United States have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may resume nuclear testing at any time.

In a report last year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated North Korea had assembled up to 20 nuclear warheads, and probably possessed sufficient fissile material for approximately 45–55 nuclear devices.

Read more:

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s sister accuses Ukraine of harboring nuclear ambitions

Russia plans to offer food to North Korea in exchange for weapons: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size