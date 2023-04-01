N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s sister accuses Ukraine of harboring nuclear ambitions

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Ukraine of calling for nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported on Saturday, basing her assertion on an online petition in that country that has drawn under 1,000 signatures so far.



Kim said this kind of petition could be a political plot by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, but did not provide any evidence for the assertion.



Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement last week that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a public petition was filed to the Ukrainian presidential office’s website on Thursday, calling for Ukraine to host nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, or for it to be armed with its own nuclear weapons.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



By Saturday afternoon, the petition had gained only 611 signatures, far short of the 25,000 needed for a response from Zelenskyy. Kyiv officials have not commented on the petition so far.



North Korea is forging closer ties with Kremlin amid shared isolation by the West and it supported Moscow’s position after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, including its later proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine that most UN members condemned as illegal. It has denied providing arms to Moscow.



Read more:

UN Security Council concerned over Russian plans to deploy nukes in Belarus

Advertisement

Lukashenko alleges there are plans to invade Belarus from neighboring Poland

Russia’s defense minister promises more munition supplies during Ukraine HQ visit