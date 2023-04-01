Russia’s defense minister promises more munition supplies during Ukraine HQ visit

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow’s troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defense Ministry on Saturday.

In video published by the ministry on Telegram, Shoigu is shown presiding over a meeting with senior military officers, including General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s most senior soldier.

In the footage, Shoigu is shown telling colleagues that Russia would take steps to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front. He says: “the volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them.”

Shoigu has in recent months come under bitter criticism from hardline advocates of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine - including Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group - who have accused him of failing to supply sufficient munitions to troops on the frontline.

