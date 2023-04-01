Theme
Ukrainian BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles drive in a convoy down an icy road in the Donetsk region on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine orders 100 armored vehicles from Poland, says Polish PM

AFP, Warsaw
Published: Updated:
Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armored vehicles, which are made in Poland under a Finnish license, Poland’s prime minister said on Saturday.

“I bring an order placed yesterday by (Ukrainian) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for 100 Rosomaks that will be fabricated here,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the Rosomak manufacturing site in the southern Polish town of Siemianowice Slaskie.

The order will be financed through funds that Poland has received from the European Union and US funds that Ukraine has received, he said, without providing details or the overall cost of the contract.

The United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with a host of funding and weapons after Russia invaded its pro-Western ex-Soviet neighbor in February 2022.

The Rosomak is an 8x8 multi-purpose armored vehicle manufactured under the license from Finland’s Patria.

