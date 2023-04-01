Ukraine orders 100 armored vehicles from Poland, says Polish PM

Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armored vehicles, which are made in Poland under a Finnish license, Poland’s prime minister said on Saturday.

“I bring an order placed yesterday by (Ukrainian) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for 100 Rosomaks that will be fabricated here,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the Rosomak manufacturing site in the southern Polish town of Siemianowice Slaskie.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The order will be financed through funds that Poland has received from the European Union and US funds that Ukraine has received, he said, without providing details or the overall cost of the contract.

The United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with a host of funding and weapons after Russia invaded its pro-Western ex-Soviet neighbor in February 2022.

The Rosomak is an 8x8 multi-purpose armored vehicle manufactured under the license from Finland’s Patria.

Read more:

Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next $2.6 bln US pledge for Ukraine: Sources

NATO’s eastern flank calls for increased US military presence

UN Security Council concerned over Russian plans to deploy nukes in Belarus​​​​​​​