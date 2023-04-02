Theme
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Blinken seeks immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter in call with Lavrov

Reuters, Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the immediate release of a US journalist, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who Russia has accused of spying, during a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, the US State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen
journalist. The Secretary called for his immediate release,” US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant
Patel said in a statement that did not mention Gershkovich by name.

