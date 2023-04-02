Japan’s foreign minister calls for detained national to be freed soon by China
Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.
Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on
the matter, including the early release of this national,” Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.
He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions, but did not elaborate on China’s reaction.
The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.
Read more: Japan urges China to release citizen held in Beijing ‘for breaking domestic laws’
-
Japan foreign minister Hayashi to visit China first time in 3 years, meet counterpartJapan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday he will visit Beijing for two days from Saturday to discuss a range of issues, including the ... World News
-
Japan urges China to release citizen held in Beijing ‘for breaking domestic laws’Japan’s government urged China on Monday to release a Japanese man detained in Beijing this month for allegedly breaking domestic laws.Japanese ... World News
-
China, Japan trade accusations over maritime incursionsChina’s dispute with Japan over tiny Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea is heating up again, with both sides accusing the other of ... World News
-
Japan’s PM Kishida announces $75 bln new plan to counter China in Indo-PacificJapan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced an expansive new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in ... World News
-
Japanese man taken into custody in Beijing is Astellas Pharma employeeA Japanese man detained in China is an employee of Astellas Pharma Inc, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday. The company did not ... World News