Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang dur-ing their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang dur-ing their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 2, 2023. (Reuters)

Japan’s foreign minister calls for detained national to be freed soon by China

Reuters, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.

Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on
the matter, including the early release of this national,” Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.

He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions, but did not elaborate on China’s reaction.

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.

Read more: Japan urges China to release citizen held in Beijing ‘for breaking domestic laws’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size