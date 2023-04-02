Theme
Miners are seen near the Listvyazhnaya coal mine outside the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo region on November 27, 2021. (AFP)
Over 200 workers safely evacuated in smoke incident at Russian coal mine

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
A total of 229 workers were evacuated from a coal mine in southern Russia on Sunday after it was filled with smoke, a local official said, adding that there were no casualties.

It was unclear what caused the incident, which happened at a depth of nearly 200 meters (650 feet) at the Obukhovskaya mine in the city of Zverevo.

