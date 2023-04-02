Russia-Ukraine conflict has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says
Russia’s war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, the country’s sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, said on Saturday.
Meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war,” Huttsait said, according to a transcript on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s website.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition as neutrals. It has not decided on their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ukraine said on Friday its athletes will not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians, a decision the IOC has criticized.
Reuters could not independently verify the number of Ukrainian athletes killed or how many facilities have been destroyed.
In the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, a number of Ukrainian national-level athletes have taken up arms voluntarily to defend their country.
Among those killed this year alone have been figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who died in combat near Bakhmut, and Volodymyr Androshchuk, a 22-year-old decathlon champion and future Olympic hopeful.
Read more:
IOC: Only Ukraine athletes will suffer if they don’t participate in 2024 Olympics
IOC’s president says Russian, Belarusian participation ‘works’ despite war
Ukrainian cleric accused of justifying Russia’s war amid dispute over Kyiv monastery
-
US hotel apologizes after destroying passports of 42 British students, staffThe management team of a hotel in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire has issued an apology to dozens of students from England whose passports ... World News
-
Iran sports minister suffers brain bleed in helicopter crash, one dead: State mediaA helicopter carrying Iran’s sports minister Hamid Sajjadi and 11 others crashed in south-central Iran on Thursday, killing one person and causing ... Middle East
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy decries neutrality in sports at time of warUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the idea of neutrality in sports at a time when his country’s athletes fight and die in war, while ... World News