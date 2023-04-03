Theme
The National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo gives speaks to supporters at the party's parliamentary election party, following the Finnish parliamentary elections, on April 2, 2023, in Helsinki. (AFP)
Finland’s center-right leader Petteri Orpo wins general election

AFP, Helsinki
Finland’s center-right leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory in Sunday’s general election, with the far-right Finns Party in second place ahead of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats in third.

“This was a great victory,” Orpo, the 53-year-old head of the conservative National Coalition Party, told his supporters, adding: “On the basis of this election result... we will start negotiating a government in Finland.”

The biggest party in parliament traditionally gets the first chance to build a government, and since the 1990s that party has always claimed the prime minister’s office.

The head of the far-right Finns Party, Riikka Purra, thanked her supporters for the party’s “best election result ever.”

With 96 percent of votes counted, the center-right was credited with 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, the far-right with 46 and the Social Democrats with 43.

