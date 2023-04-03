Theme
A NATO flag is seen ahead of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Finland will join NATO on Tuesday: Stoltenberg

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“Sweden will also be safer as a result.”

