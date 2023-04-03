Russia will beef up military in northwest in response to Finland joining NATO: RIA
Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland’s expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland has a 1,300-kilometers (810-mile) border with Russia that will roughly double the transatlantic alliance’s frontier facing Moscow.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year that Russia was taking “adequate countermeasures” and would form 12 units and divisions in its western military district.
Grushko told RIA: “We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event that the forces and resources of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia’s military security.”
Read more:
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday: Stoltenberg
NATO’s eastern flank calls for increased US military presence
Stoltenberg says Finland will join NATO alliance in coming days
-
NATO chief demands Russia release US journalistNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday demanded the “immediate release” of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on suspicion ... World News
-
EU’s von der Leyen is in the running to be new NATO head: ReportsEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in the running to be the new head of NATO, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing a ... World News
-
Republican US Senator Rand Paul blocks bid to ban China-owned TikTokUS Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bid to fast-track a ban of popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which more than 150 ... World News