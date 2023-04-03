Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present presidential prizes for young culture professionals and writing and art for children and young people, at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 22, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian President Putin creates special fund for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

AFP, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree creating a special fund to support soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families.

Russia rarely gives any estimates of its losses in its military operation launched in February 2022, where its military faced series of setbacks.

The decree in support of the “Defenders of the Fatherland” was published on the official government website.

The measures are “aimed at ensuring a decent life” for soldiers involved in the Ukraine offensive, and for their partners and children, according to the decree.

Putin had announced the support measure at the Federal Assembly on February 21, almost a year after he sent his troops to Ukraine.

“Our duty is to support the families that have lost their loved ones and to help them raise their children and give them an education and a job,” Putin then said.

The fund should “bring targeted, personalized assistance to the families of fallen fighters, as well as veterans of the special military operation,” he said in February.

