Footballer Sofyan Amrabat breaks fast during match after teammate’s fake injury

Italy’s Fiorentina footballer Luca Ranieri reportedly faked an injury during his club’s game against Inter Milan in order to give his teammate, Sofyan Amrabat, a chance to break his fast, a video shared on social media showed.



The video shows Moroccan player Amrabat eating a banana and drinking water while Ranieri was on the football pitch receiving treatment for a reported injury during the game that took place on Saturday.



Commentators believed that Ranieri’s move was to give the Fiorentina midfielder a chance to break his fast with many hailing the move as a show of solidarity among the teammates.



The moment took place at minute 91:34 with five minutes extra time and as Fiorentina was ahead of Inter Milan with one goal.



The holy month of Ramadan this year began on March 23 and Muslims around the world fast during the day and break the fast with an Iftar before resuming fasting again after Suhoor.

