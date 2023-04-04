Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. (Reuters)
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US, on February 4, 2023. (Reuters)

China says unmanned civilian airship over US was isolated, unexpected event

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China has made it clear that the unmanned civilian airship that flew over US territory was an unexpected and isolated event, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing when answering a question on the Pentagon saying that it could not confirm China collected real-time data from the balloon earlier this year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden-Xi call will come later than the US hoped as China ties fray

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size