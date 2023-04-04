Theme
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, on April 19, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia forced to take ‘counter-measures’ in response to Finland joining NATO: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Tuesday branded Finland’s NATO membership an “assault on our security” and said it would take countermeasures.

“The Kremlin believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The expansion of NATO is an assault on our security and Russia’s national interests,” he added.

“And this forces us to take countermeasures... in tactical and strategic terms.” He did not provide further details.

Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, which doubles the US-led alliance’s border with Russia.

The start last year of the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine upended Europe’s security landscape and prompted Finland - and its neighbor Sweden - to drop decades of military non-alignment.

