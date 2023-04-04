Russia’s spy chief accuses Poland of wanting to seize parts of Ukraine
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, said on Tuesday that Poland wanted to seize parts of western Ukraine and that the West was encouraging Georgia to engage in a military conflict with Moscow, state news agencies reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Lavrov blasts the West for trying to drive a wedge between Moscow, Beijing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement