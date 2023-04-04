Theme
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service patrol along the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the border with Poland, in Volyn region, Ukraine, on November 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia’s spy chief accuses Poland of wanting to seize parts of Ukraine

Reuters
The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, said on Tuesday that Poland wanted to seize parts of western Ukraine and that the West was encouraging Georgia to engage in a military conflict with Moscow, state news agencies reported.

