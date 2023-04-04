Theme
What Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and used by Russian forces, is seen in a sky over Odesa, September 23, 2022. (Reuters)
What Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and used by Russian forces, is seen in a sky over Odesa, September 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country’s southwest.

“In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov,” the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s South military command said one drone hit an enterprise in the Odesa region, causing a fire, which was eliminated by the morning.

“According to preliminary information, there were no human losses,” the command said in a statement.

