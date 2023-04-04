Theme
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on March 24, 2023, shows the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing a speech during a ceremony of the 9th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine and the graduation of the officers of the National Academy of Ukraine, in Kyiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in July

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he hoped to see Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit of the alliance’s leaders this summer.

“A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelensky at our Vilnius summit in July,” Stoltenberg said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

