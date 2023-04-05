Germany urges ‘calm’ after al-Aqsa clashes

Germany on Wednesday called on all sides to avoid further escalation after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa mosque.

“Everyone who has an influence on the situation has the responsibility to not pour more oil on the fire and to do everything possible to calm the situation,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.

The clashes sparked an exchange of rockets and air strikes between Israelis and Palestinians, as violence flared during the period where the Jewish Passover festival overlaps with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“We unequivocally condemn the night rocket attacks from Gaza on Israel,” the spokesman said, noting Germany’s “concern” over the clashes around the mosque.

“There must be no further escalation” for believers to celebrate the holidays in peace, he said.

It was “essential” for Israeli and Palestinian authorities to stay in close contact, as well as Jordanian officials, who administer the al-Aqsa mosque, he added.

