Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wearing a brooch depicting an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, pose for a photograph during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
King Charles invites Biden for state visit, Biden accepts

Reuters, Washington
Britain’s King Charles has invited US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.

The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that US first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, US presidents do not attend British monarchs’ coronations.

“The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be “in the near future.”

