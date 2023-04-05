Poland says ready to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Poland was prepared to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine “in the future,” having already pledged 14 Soviet-made planes to Kyiv.

“I think that in the future we will be able to transfer our whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine if there is still such a need,” Duda told a news conference alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Duda said the move, however, would require a green light from NATO allies as the remaining fighter jets in Poland’s possession had been “adapted to NATO standards.”

“We’ll still need some,” he said, adding that Poland would be able to pass on its old MiG-29s to Ukraine as it receives new South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and US-made F-35 stealth jets on order.

The first of the 50 FA-50 fighter jets should arrive in Poland before the end of the year, while the first of the 32 F-35s are expected as of next year.

