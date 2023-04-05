Polish woman claiming to be missing Madeleine McCann receives DNA test result

A Polish woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing in Portugal while on vacation with her parents, seems to have ended her search for evidence after receiving the results of a DNA test, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Julia Faustyna, who also goes by the last name Wendel, gained popularity in February after claiming she was McCann.

Advertisement

A DNA test, however, proved that Wendel is 100 percent Polish.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wendel, who had been claiming on social media that she is McCann since February, never submitted any physical evidence to back her story but said that she had the same eye deformity that the little girl has and was abused by a German man who was the key suspect in the disappearance.

Wendel’s parents, however, have been insisting they were her parents and had said that Wendel took her birth certificate and several photographs when she moved out of their house.

After making her claims, Wendel’s social media channels, @iammadeleinemccan, gained popularity as they had over 1.1 million followers combined by February 22.

After her search came to an end, Wendel reportedly returned to living with her father.

Her Instagram page, IAmMadeleineMcCann, has been deactivated.

McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007 while vacationing with her family in Portugal’s Praia da Luz.

At the time of her disappearance, McCann was sleeping in a holiday apartment with her siblings while her parents were dining at a nearby restaurant.

When her mother checked on her later that evening, she discovered that Madeleine was missing.

Despite extensive international efforts to locate her, McCann has never been found, and the case remains one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in the world.



Read more:

Timeline of events: The mysterious disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Who is the woman claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann?

German male babysitter convicted of sexually abusing minors as young as one-month-old