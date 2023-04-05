Putin says US support for 2014 revolution led to current Ukraine situation
Russian President Vladimir Putin told new US ambassador Lynne Tracy in a Kremlin ceremony on Tuesday that US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.
He said relations with Washington were in a deep crisis.
