UN chief ‘shocked’ by violence of Israeli security forces at al-Aqsa Mosque

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “shocked and appalled” by images he saw of Israeli security forces beating people at the Al-Aqsa mosque in the old city of Jerusalem, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres viewed images of the “violence and beating” within the holy site and found it more distressing because it came “at a time of a calendar which is holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims that should be a time for peace and nonviolence.”

“Places of worship should only be used for peaceful religious observances,” he added.

