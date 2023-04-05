White House ‘extremely concerned’ over Jerusalem, urges calm

The White House said Wednesday it was “extremely concerned” after clashes inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound and urged restraint by both Israelis and Palestinians.

“We remain extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“It’s imperative, now more than ever, that both Israelis and Palestinians work together to de-escalate this tension and to restore a sense of calm.”

