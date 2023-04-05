Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli forces walk near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
Israeli forces walk near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Reuters)

White House ‘extremely concerned’ over Jerusalem, urges calm

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The White House said Wednesday it was “extremely concerned” after clashes inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound and urged restraint by both Israelis and Palestinians.

“We remain extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Advertisement

“It’s imperative, now more than ever, that both Israelis and Palestinians work together to de-escalate this tension and to restore a sense of calm.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Factbox: Where is al-Aqsa Mosque and why is it so significant in Islam?

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli police attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Israeli police attack worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size