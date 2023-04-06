China calls on India to show goodwill, facilitate journalists

China said it hopes India will show goodwill and facilitate Chinese journalists in India, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Thursday when asked about the visa suspension of two Indian journalists in China.
China barred two Indian journalists from returning to Beijing, weeks after India asked a Chinese journalist to leave the country, according to a media report from the Hindustan Times, citing people familiar with the matter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We would like to treat Indian journalists like friend and family,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Read more:
Zangnan vs. Arunachal Pradesh: China, India butt heads over territory claim, renaming
India positioning to take on China in $447 billion space economy
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in Himalayan region of Ladakh
-
Zangnan vs. Arunachal Pradesh: China, India butt heads over territory claim, renamingChina doubled down on its “sovereign” claim over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the area Zangnan, a day after India rejected Beijing’s attempt to rename ... World News
-
India positioning to take on China in $447 billion space economyIndia is muscling in on the increasingly lucrative business of space, taking advantage of the geopolitical isolation of China and Russia to pitch ... World News
-
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in eastern Arunachal Pradesh stateIndia said on Tuesday it rejected attempts by China to rename places in its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.“Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and ... World News
-
Asian Development Bank forecasts China, India to power strong growth in 2023China’s recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, the Asian Development Bank said in ... Economy
-
Russia’s new foreign policy strategy identifies China, India as main alliesRussia’s new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin on Friday identified China and India as main allies on the world stage.The ... World News
-
US intel helped India in standoff with China in disputed border region: ReportUS intelligence on China’s incursion in the Himalayan region helped India repel a land grab attempt into the contested border territory, an American ... World News
-
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in Himalayan region of LadakhThe situation between India and China in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh is fragile and dangerous, with military forces deployed very close to ... World News