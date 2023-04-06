Japan military loses track of helicopter with multiple crew near Miyakojima island
Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force has lost track of a helicopter carrying multiple crew near Miyakojima island in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
