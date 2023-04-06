Russia detains Ukrainian pilot of light aircraft that crashed in border region
Russia’s FSB security service said Wednesday it detained a pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in the southern Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian state media said.
“The aircraft, for unknown reasons, crashed near the settlement of Butovsk in Bryansk region. The pilot (a citizen of Ukraine), who tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, was detained by a border patrol,” the FSB was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti.
