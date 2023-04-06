Three policemen killed, eight injured in shootout in Russia’s North Caucasus

Three policemen were killed and eight others were injured in a shootout in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia in what authorities said was a counter-terrorist operation, Russian news agencies reported Thursday.



Ingushetia is a majority-Muslim republic in Russia’s North Caucasus bordering Chechnya. While such clashes with authorities used to be relatively common in the early 2000s, they have become rare in recent years.



“During a shootout with a gang hiding in a private house in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, three policemen were killed and eight more were injured,” Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They added that a “counter-terrorist operation” in the area was continuing.



According to Russian media, during the operation police had tried to detain the group but they opened fire.



Last week, authorities reported that a police post on the border of Ingushetia and neighboring North Ossetia had been shot at and that two policemen were injured.



The North Caucasus was a hotbed of extremism after the breakup of the Soviet Union, including two separatist wars in Chechnya.



Read more:

Fire at building of Russian defense ministry in Moscow: TASS

Advertisement

UNHRC extends Ukraine inquiry into crimes since Russia’s invasion

Putin: Western spies helped Ukraine stage ‘terror attacks’ in Russia